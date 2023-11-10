Friday's game features the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) matching up at Fifth Third Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-58 win for heavily favored Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no line set.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 83, Detroit Mercy 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-25.3)

Cincinnati (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

Detroit Mercy was 60th in the nation last year with 76.6 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 318th with 75.3 points allowed per contest.

The Titans averaged 33.7 rebounds per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.6 rebounds per contest (143rd-ranked).

Detroit Mercy dished out 12.5 assists per game, which ranked them 221st in college basketball.

The Titans were 122nd in the nation with 11.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Titans thrived in terms of three-point shooting last year, ranking eighth-best in the nation in three-pointers per game (10.2) and 11th-best in three-point percentage (38.6%).

Last year Detroit Mercy gave up 8.4 treys per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 36.6% (331st-ranked) from three-point land.

Detroit Mercy took 56.8% two-pointers and 43.2% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's baskets, 61.4% were two-pointers and 38.6% were three-pointers.

