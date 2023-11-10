How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Last season, Detroit Mercy had an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Titans were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 76th.
- The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.
- Detroit Mercy went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison
- Detroit Mercy scored more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
- The Titans allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.
- At home, Detroit Mercy sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 94-60
|Savage Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.