The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

  • The Titans' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Last season, Detroit Mercy had an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Titans were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 76th.
  • The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.
  • Detroit Mercy went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

  • Detroit Mercy scored more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.
  • The Titans allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.
  • At home, Detroit Mercy sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Toledo L 94-60 Savage Arena
11/10/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
11/14/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/18/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

