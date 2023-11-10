The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bearcats allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Last season, Detroit Mercy had an 8-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Titans were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 76th.

The Titans' 76.6 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.

Detroit Mercy went 13-11 last season when it scored more than 69.3 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

Detroit Mercy scored more points at home (79.1 per game) than away (73.9) last season.

The Titans allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.

At home, Detroit Mercy sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule