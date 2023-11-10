Friday's game at Calihan Hall has the Detroit Mercy Titans (1-0) going head to head against the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-32 victory as our model heavily favors Detroit Mercy.

The Titans came out on top in their last matchup 68-38 against Eastern Michigan on Monday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 82, Chicago State 32

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Titans were outscored by 15.9 points per game last season, with a -478 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.1 points per game (331st in college basketball), and gave up 72 per outing (334th in college basketball).

Offensively, Detroit Mercy put up 54.2 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (56.1 points per game) was 1.9 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Titans posted 11.2 more points per game last season (62.1) than they did in away games (50.9).

Detroit Mercy ceded 72.2 points per game last season at home, which was 0.3 more points than it allowed when playing on the road (71.9).

