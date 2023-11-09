Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Wayne County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence at Almont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterford Mott High School at OA Carlson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Gibraltar, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King High School at River Rouge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: River Rouge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Northville High School at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Belleville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.