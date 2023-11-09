Player prop bet options for Dylan Larkin, Cole Caufield and others are listed when the Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin is one of Detroit's leading contributors (17 total points), having collected five goals and 12 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 5 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alex DeBrincat has nine goals and five assists to total 14 points (1.1 per game).

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

Moritz Seider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Moritz Seider's season total of 11 points has come from one goal and 10 assists.

Seider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Caufield is an offensive leader for Montreal with 12 points (one per game), with four goals and eight assists in 12 games (playing 19:21 per game).

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 at Coyotes Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Oct. 28 0 0 0 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sean Monahan Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Sean Monahan is a leading scorer for Montreal with 11 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added five assists in 12 games.

Monahan Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 7 0 1 1 2 at Blues Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Nov. 2 1 0 1 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Oct. 28 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.