The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2, losers of four straight) at Little Caesars Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 9 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-165) Canadiens (+140) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Detroit has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

Detroit's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 48 (5th) Goals 35 (20th) 42 (22nd) Goals Allowed 42 (22nd) 14 (4th) Power Play Goals 10 (13th) 10 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (30th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit hit the over seven times.

The Red Wings have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Red Wings' 48 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Red Wings are ranked 22nd in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (42 total) in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +6.

