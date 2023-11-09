Red Wings vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2, losers of four straight) at Little Caesars Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 9 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-165)
|Canadiens (+140)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.
- Detroit has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.
- The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
- Detroit's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals nine times.
Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|48 (5th)
|Goals
|35 (20th)
|42 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (22nd)
|14 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (13th)
|10 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (30th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit hit the over seven times.
- The Red Wings have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Red Wings' 48 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Red Wings are ranked 22nd in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (42 total) in NHL play.
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +6.
