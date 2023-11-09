The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2), who have fallen in four straight, on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

The Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 contests, totaling 35 goals while conceding 31 in that time. On 46 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (21.7%).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Red Wings 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-175)

Red Wings (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings are 7-5-1 overall and 1-1-2 in overtime matchups.

In the four games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-1-1 record (good for five points).

In the two games this season the Red Wings recorded only one goal, they lost both times.

The Red Wings are 7-2-1 in the 10 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 15 points).

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 4-3-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.69 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 17th 30.7 Shots 29.9 21st 16th 31 Shots Allowed 34.9 29th 10th 25% Power Play % 20% 14th 14th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 73.58% 23rd

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

