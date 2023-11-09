The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) have -185 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2), who have +150 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

In nine games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Canadiens have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Detroit is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -185.

Montreal has four games this season playing as the underdog by +150 or longer, and is 1-3 in those contests.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 7-3-0 6.3 3.5 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.5 3.1 10 21.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.5 2.7 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.7 3.3 9 20.5% Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 5-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.