The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2) -- who've lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+ and BSDET to watch as the Red Wings and the Canadiens square off.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.

The Red Wings' 48 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 13 5 12 17 6 9 51.3% Alex DeBrincat 13 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 13 1 10 11 5 4 - Lucas Raymond 13 4 6 10 6 3 0% J.T. Compher 13 2 7 9 6 3 47.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 42 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 22nd in the league.

The Canadiens' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players