How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (7-5-1) host the Montreal Canadiens (5-5-2) -- who've lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+ and BSDET to watch as the Red Wings and the Canadiens square off.
Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in league play.
- The Red Wings' 48 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|13
|5
|12
|17
|6
|9
|51.3%
|Alex DeBrincat
|13
|9
|5
|14
|10
|8
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|13
|1
|10
|11
|5
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|13
|4
|6
|10
|6
|3
|0%
|J.T. Compher
|13
|2
|7
|9
|6
|3
|47.1%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 42 goals conceded (3.5 per game) is 22nd in the league.
- The Canadiens' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 20th in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cole Caufield
|12
|4
|8
|12
|6
|2
|50%
|Sean Monahan
|12
|6
|5
|11
|6
|6
|60.6%
|Nicholas Suzuki
|12
|4
|6
|10
|9
|4
|51.7%
|Michael Matheson
|12
|2
|5
|7
|15
|3
|-
|Brendan Gallagher
|12
|4
|3
|7
|4
|5
|75%
