Will Moritz Seider Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 9?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Moritz Seider a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Seider stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Seider scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Seider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|26:32
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|W 6-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
