Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) are double-digit, 26.5-point favorites against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Michigan State
|-26.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State Betting Records & Stats
- Of Michigan State's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 13 times.
- Michigan State games had an average of 138.8 points last season, 3.7 less than this game's over/under.
- Michigan State covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.
- Michigan State had more success against the spread than Southern Indiana last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 9-17-0 mark of the Screaming Eagles.
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Michigan State
|13
|41.9%
|70.9
|146.7
|67.9
|142.1
|137.5
|Southern Indiana
|18
|69.2%
|75.8
|146.7
|74.2
|142.1
|149.0
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Spartans recorded just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles allowed (74.2).
- Michigan State went 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Michigan State
|16-15-0
|0-0
|17-14-0
|Southern Indiana
|9-17-0
|0-0
|17-9-0
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Michigan State
|Southern Indiana
|12-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-7
|Away Record
|5-11
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.4
|69.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.5
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|12-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.