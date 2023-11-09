The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) are double-digit, 26.5-point favorites against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -26.5 142.5

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Of Michigan State's 31 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 13 times.

Michigan State games had an average of 138.8 points last season, 3.7 less than this game's over/under.

Michigan State covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Michigan State had more success against the spread than Southern Indiana last season, sporting an ATS record of 16-15-0, as opposed to the 9-17-0 mark of the Screaming Eagles.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 13 41.9% 70.9 146.7 67.9 142.1 137.5 Southern Indiana 18 69.2% 75.8 146.7 74.2 142.1 149.0

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans recorded just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles allowed (74.2).

Michigan State went 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 0-0 17-14-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 0-0 17-9-0

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Southern Indiana 12-2 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 5-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

