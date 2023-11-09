Thursday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (0-1) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) facing off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-67 victory for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 79, Southern Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-12.0)

Michigan State (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Michigan State Performance Insights

On offense, Michigan State was the 191st-ranked squad in the nation (70.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 112th (67.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Spartans were 156th in the country in rebounds (32.1 per game) last year. They were 123rd in rebounds conceded (30.3 per game).

Last season Michigan State was ranked 70th in the nation in assists with 14.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last season. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Defensively, Michigan State was 177th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last year. It was 96th in 3-point percentage allowed at 32.4%.

Last season, Michigan State attempted 67% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.3% of Michigan State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

