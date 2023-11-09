The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) hit the court against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents hit.

Michigan State went 14-4 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles ranked 30th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.

Last year, the Spartans put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles gave up (74.2).

Michigan State had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).

In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.

Looking at three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last season, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.

