How to Watch Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) hit the court against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Spartans had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents hit.
- Michigan State went 14-4 when it shot higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles ranked 30th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Spartans put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles gave up (74.2).
- Michigan State had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.2 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).
- In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Michigan State fared better in home games last season, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
