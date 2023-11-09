ACC rivals will meet when the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Virginia?

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Louisville 39, Virginia 14 Louisville has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).

The Cardinals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

This season, Virginia has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

The Cavaliers have entered two games this season as the underdog by +800 or more and are in those contests.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-20.5)



Louisville (-20.5) Louisville has five wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

In Virginia's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Cavaliers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Louisville's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 50.5 points.

This season, seven of Virginia's games have ended with a score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 56 points per game, 5.5 points more than the total of 50.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 51.1 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.4 33.6 28.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 5-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 46.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 26.3 35.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.