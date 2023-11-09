Will Klim Kostin Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 9?
When the Detroit Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Klim Kostin light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Kostin stats and insights
- Kostin has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Kostin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Kostin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|10:15
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|5:01
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:19
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Away
|W 4-0
|10/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:41
|Home
|W 6-4
|10/12/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Away
|L 4-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
