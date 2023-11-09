Should you wager on Joe Veleno to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

  • Veleno has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Veleno has no points on the power play.
  • Veleno averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:32 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:44 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 15:35 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

