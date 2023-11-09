For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is J.T. Compher a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

  • Compher has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Compher averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 19:11 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:37 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:40 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:27 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

