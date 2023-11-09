The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) take the court against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers scored 10.2 more points per game last year (77.1) than the Seminoles gave up (66.9).

Tennessee had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers gave up.

When Florida State scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 22-6.

The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Volunteers' opponents shot.

The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Charleston Southern W 99-63 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center 11/9/2023 Tennessee - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center 11/17/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 11/19/2023 South Alabama - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Tennessee Schedule