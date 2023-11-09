Thursday's contest that pits the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) against the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Michigan, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 9.

A season ago, the Chippewas finished 6-23 over the course of the season.

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Central Michigan 67, South Alabama 63

Central Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chippewas averaged 64.6 points per game last season (187th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (348th in college basketball). They had a -282 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 9.7 points per game.

Central Michigan scored more in conference action (67.3 points per game) than overall (64.6).

In 2022-23, the Chippewas scored 0.4 more points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (65.5).

Central Michigan gave up 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.8 on the road.

