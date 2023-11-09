The Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens hit the field in one of many compelling matchups on the NFL slate in Week 10.

NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.

Panthers at Bears

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 9

8:15 PM ET on November 9 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Adam Thielen Props: 67.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Colts at Patriots

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 12

9:30 AM ET on November 12 Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!) Mac Jones Props: 227.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

Packers at Steelers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Kenny Pickett Props: 204.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

204.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Jordan Love Props: 215.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 12.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Texans at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Joe Burrow Props: 281.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

281.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) C.J. Stroud Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Titans at Buccaneers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Baker Mayfield Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

241.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Derrick Henry Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

49ers at Jaguars

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Travis Etienne Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-115)

64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 22.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) Christian McCaffrey Props: 66.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Browns at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 209.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 43.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

Saints at Vikings

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 12

1:00 PM ET on November 12 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Derek Carr Props: 244.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Falcons at Cardinals

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12

4:05 PM ET on November 12 Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Lions at Chargers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on November 12

4:05 PM ET on November 12 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Justin Herbert Props: 269.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Giants at Cowboys

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12

4:25 PM ET on November 12 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Dak Prescott Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) Saquon Barkley Props: 62.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Commanders at Seahawks

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on November 12

4:25 PM ET on November 12 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Sam Howell Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 14.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Jets at Raiders

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on November 12

8:20 PM ET on November 12 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Broncos at Bills

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on November 13

8:15 PM ET on November 13 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

