Based on our computer model, the Chicago Bears will defeat the Carolina Panthers when they square off at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9 (at 8:15 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

With 26.9 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Bears have been forced to lean on their 19th-ranked offense (20.9 points per contest) to keep them in games. The Panthers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 28.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 26th with 17.5 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Over (38) Bears 26, Panthers 21

Place your bets on the Bears-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bears Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Chicago has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, six of Chicago's nine games have hit the over.

Bears games average 43.5 total points per game this season, 5.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this year, three of Carolina's eight games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total for Panthers games is 43.4 points, 5.4 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 26.9 22.8 25.0 19.4 28.4 Carolina 17.5 28.3 14.5 20.3 20.5 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.