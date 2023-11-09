Will Austin Czarnik Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 9?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Austin Czarnik light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Czarnik stats and insights
- Czarnik is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Czarnik has no points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
