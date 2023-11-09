The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Austin Czarnik light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Czarnik stats and insights

Czarnik is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Czarnik has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

