Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Duren and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: +106)

The 18 points Duren scores per game are 4.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average of 15.3 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (10.5).

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Cade Cunningham on Wednesday is 3.2 more than his season scoring average (22.3).

He has averaged three rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -105) 7.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -120)

The 6.3 points Ausar Thompson scores per game are 8.2 less than his prop total on Wednesday (14.5).

He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 7.5.

Thompson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -115)

Antetokounmpo has racked up 24.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- three per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Antetokounmpo has made zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 25.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average (22.5).

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Lillard has collected 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

