The Detroit Pistons (2-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) on November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (48.8%).

Detroit is 1-1 when it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 25th.

The Pistons average 10.3 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Bucks allow (119.7).

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average 108.5 points per game at home, 1.8 fewer points than away (110.3). On defense they concede 113.0 per game, 0.2 more than on the road (112.8).

At home, Detroit concedes 113.0 points per game. On the road, it concedes 112.8.

The Pistons pick up 4.0 fewer assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (29.3).

Pistons Injuries