Pistons vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (2-6) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-12.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points just twice this season.
- Detroit has a 222.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 7.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Detroit has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pistons have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.
- Detroit has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +550.
- Detroit has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|5
|83.3%
|116.7
|226.1
|119.7
|232.6
|228.5
|Pistons
|2
|25%
|109.4
|226.1
|112.9
|232.6
|219.5
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 1-3-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).
- The Pistons score 10.3 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Bucks allow (119.7).
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pistons
|3-5
|0-0
|5-3
|Bucks
|1-5
|0-0
|4-2
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pistons
|Bucks
|109.4
|116.7
|21
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|3-0
|112.9
|119.7
|15
|25
|3-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.