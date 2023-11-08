Pistons vs. Bucks November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Central Division rivals battle when the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) welcome in the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at Fiserv Forum, tipping off on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this season.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pistons vs. Bucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pistons Games
- November 2 at the Pelicans
- October 27 at the Hornets
- November 6 at home vs the Warriors
- October 30 at the Thunder
- November 1 at home vs the Trail Blazers
Pistons Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey put up 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.
- Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards.
- Jalen Duren posted 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.
- Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 8 boards.
- Alec Burks averaged 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists last year. He also drained 55.3% of his shots from the field.
- Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.2 treys (second in league).
- Brook Lopez recorded 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also sank 53.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Last season, Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pistons vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucks
|Pistons
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.5
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.