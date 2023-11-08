At Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-6) hope to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSWI and BSDET.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pistons vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-12.5) 230.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-12.5) 229 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Pistons vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (scoring 116.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 119.7 per outing to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a -18 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons are being outscored by 3.5 points per game, with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.4 points per game (21st in NBA), and give up 112.9 per contest (15th in league).

The teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

Detroit has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Pistons and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +75000 +30000 - Bucks +400 +165 -

