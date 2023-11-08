Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Sam Reinhart, Alexander Ovechkin and others in the Florida Panthers-Washington Capitals matchup at Capital One Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Panthers vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 13 points. He has eight goals and five assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 10 points (two goals, eight assists) to the team.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 1 0 1 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 10 total points for Florida, with three goals and seven assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Ovechkin's two goals and six assists in 10 games for Washington add up to eight total points on the season.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

John Carlson has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with one goal and six assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3

