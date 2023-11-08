Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams back in action after a win. The Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (4-2).
- Florida is 3-2 (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in five of 11 games this season.
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in six games this season, and won two (33.3%).
- This season Washington has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.
Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info
|Panthers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Capitals Prediction
|Panthers vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Panthers vs Capitals
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (25th)
|Goals
|19 (31st)
|32 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (6th)
|5 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|11 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (12th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers offense's 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 32 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 19th in the NHL.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).
- The Capitals' 30 total goals given up (three per game) are the sixth-fewest in the league.
- They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.