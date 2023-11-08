The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) square off against the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Wednesday's game.

Panthers vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Panthers 3, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-140)

Panthers (-140) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 6-4-1 record overall, with a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

In the four games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).

Florida has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals seven times, and are 5-2-0 in those games (to record 10 points).

In the five games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 3-2-0 to record six points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 2-1-0 (four points).

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (5-4-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Washington has earned three points (1-0-1) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Washington has seven points (3-0-1) when scoring two goals this season.

So far this season, the Capitals have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games and registered four points with a record of 2-1-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 2-2-1 (five points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Capitals finished 3-2-0 in those matchups (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 22nd 2.82 Goals Scored 1.9 31st 9th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3 14th 2nd 35.3 Shots 29.5 23rd 5th 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 12th 26th 13.51% Power Play % 9.68% 30th 27th 71.05% Penalty Kill % 79.41% 14th

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

