Player prop betting options for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are available in the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors matchup at Ball Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: +104) 9.5 (Over: -152) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jokic is 28.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (13) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 1.8 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game this season, 3.8 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of 11.3 is 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: +126) 4.5 (Over: -156)

Curry is averaging 30.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Curry averages 3.7 assists, 1.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Curry has made 5.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Chris Paul Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -145) 8.5 (Over: -118) 0.5 (Over: -192)

Wednesday's over/under for Chris Paul is 11.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 10.7.

His per-game rebound average of 4.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Paul has averaged 9.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (8.5).

Paul has averaged zero made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

