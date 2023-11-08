How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) after winning five straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Denver has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 10th.
- The Nuggets score 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Warriors allow (110.4).
- When Denver totals more than 110.4 points, it is 5-0.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, one percentage point above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Golden State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 4-0 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets posted 119.4 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 112.2 points per contest.
- At home, Denver ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than away from home (115.3).
- The Nuggets drained 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Warriors scored 119.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than they averaged on the road (118.2).
- The Warriors conceded fewer points at home (111.7 per game) than away (122.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Warriors knocked down fewer triples away (16.2 per game) than at home (17.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (39.1%) as well.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Draymond Green
|Out
|Personal
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Illness
