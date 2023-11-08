Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The college football lineup in Week 11 is sure to please. The matchups include the Michigan Wolverines playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Michigan.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, November 8
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-4.5)
Michigan State Spartans at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-31.5)
