The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) take on the New York Knicks (3-4) at Madison Square Garden on November 8, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (51.2%).

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 28th.

The Knicks record 104.4 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 125.9 the Spurs give up.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

San Antonio has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 23rd.

The Spurs score 12.2 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks give up (102.4).

When it scores more than 102.4 points, San Antonio is 3-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks scored 117.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.5 more points than they averaged in road games (114.8).

At home, New York gave up 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than when playing on the road (113.2).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks performed worse in home games last season, making 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they put up a 35.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Spurs scored 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than away (111).

At home, the Spurs gave up 121.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 124.7.

Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer trifectas away (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury RJ Barrett Questionable Knee

Spurs Injuries