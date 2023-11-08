The Detroit Pistons, Jalen Duren included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Duren, in his previous game (November 5 loss against the Suns), posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Duren's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (+100)

Over 13.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+106)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked team in the league last year, allowing 44.2 boards per contest.

Conceding an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.1 makes per contest.

Jalen Duren vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 28 18 10 3 0 0 1 1/23/2023 31 23 15 1 0 2 2

