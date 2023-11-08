The Toledo Rockets (8-1) are heavy, 18.5-point favorites at home at the The Glass Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Both squads have stout pass defenses, with the Rockets 16th against the pass in the nation, and the Eagles 20th defending the passing attack. The over/under is 46.5 for the game.

Toledo ranks 39th in total offense (431.7 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (331.6 yards allowed per game) this year. Eastern Michigan's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 18.6 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 43rd with 22.3 points ceded per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

The Glass Bowl TV Channel: ESPN2

Toledo vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -18.5 -115 -105 46.5 -110 -110 -900 +600

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

Offensively, the Eagles are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 264 yards per game (-108-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 351 (68th-ranked).

The Eagles are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (20.7 per game) and -8-worst in points allowed (26.3).

Eastern Michigan is accumulating 186 passing yards per game in its past three games (-44-worst in the nation), and allowing 174 (65th).

The Eagles are accumulating 78 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-110-worst in college football), and giving up 177 per game (-43-worst).

Over their past three contests, the Eagles have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Eastern Michigan's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan has gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Eastern Michigan has hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

This season, Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Eastern Michigan has played as an underdog of +600 or more once this season and lost that game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has put up 1,334 passing yards, or 148.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.2% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 10.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Samson Evans has carried the ball 101 times for 425 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has collected 382 yards (on 81 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 371 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put up a 283-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 24 passes on 44 targets.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 270 reciving yards (30 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Mikah Coleman paces the team with four sacks, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Joseph Sparacio is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 63 tackles, one TFL, and two sacks.

Bennett Walker leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 12 tackles and three passes defended.

