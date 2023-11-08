Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 8
A pair of the country's stingiest passing defenses battle when the Toledo Rockets (8-1) bring college football's 16th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5), who have the No. 20 unit, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Rockets are major, 18.5-point favorites. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Toledo, Ohio
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-18.5)
|46.5
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-18.5)
|46.5
|-1200
|+740
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Toledo has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
