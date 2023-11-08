The Toledo Rockets (8-1) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) square off on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl in a clash of MAC opponents.

Toledo has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 24th-best in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game). Eastern Michigan ranks 14th-worst in points per game (18.6), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 43rd in the FBS with 22.3 points ceded per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Toledo 260.7 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.7 (42nd) 381.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.6 (30th) 101.3 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.2 (4th) 159.3 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.4 (94th) 13 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (96th) 13 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (29th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 1,334 yards on 123-of-215 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Samson Evans has run the ball 101 times for 425 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 382 yards on 81 carries with one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 200 yards and one score.

Tanner Knue has racked up 371 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

JB Mitchell III has 24 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 283 yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hamze Elzayat's 18 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 270 yards (30 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has thrown for 1,592 yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 489 yards (54.3 ypg) on 89 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 136 times for 990 yards (110 per game), scoring nine times.

Junior Vandeross III's team-high 406 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 48 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 43.8 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Anthony Torres' 16 grabs have turned into 280 yards and two touchdowns.

