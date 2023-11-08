According to our computer projections, the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Eastern Michigan Eagles when the two teams match up at The Glass Bowl on Wednesday, November 8, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toledo (-18.5) Under (46.5) Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11

Week 11 MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Eagles have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season.

The Eagles have hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this year is 0.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

The Rockets have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Toledo has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.

There have been four Rockets games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

The total for this game is 46.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Toledo games thus far this season.

Eagles vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.4 19.3 41.4 19.4 25.8 19.3 Eastern Michigan 18.6 22.3 25.0 21.8 10.5 23.0

