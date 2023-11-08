The Detroit Pistons (2-6) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSDET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pistons vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 120 - Pistons 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pistons vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 12.5)

Pistons (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.4)

Bucks (-10.4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Pistons (3-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 16.7% of the time, 20.8% more often than the Bucks (1-5-0) this year.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Detroit and its opponents aren't as successful (62.5% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (66.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 4-2, a better tally than the Pistons have recorded (2-5) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pistons are 21st in the NBA on offense (109.4 points scored per game) and 15th on defense (112.9 points allowed).

In 2023-24, Detroit is 13th in the NBA in rebounds (45.1 per game) and fifth-best in rebounds allowed (41.5).

The Pistons are ninth in the NBA in assists (27.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (16.8 per game). And it is ranked 24th in forcing them (13.3 per game).

The Pistons are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.