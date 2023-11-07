The Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FBS (32.8 points allowed per game), Western Michigan has had more success offensively, ranking 77th in the FBS by totaling 26.2 points per game. With 338.7 total yards per game on offense, Central Michigan ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 99th, surrendering 407.3 total yards per contest.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Western Michigan Central Michigan 380.7 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.7 (102nd) 395.2 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.3 (95th) 170 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.3 (70th) 210.7 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 10 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (32nd) 14 (41st) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (121st)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has racked up 867 yards (96.3 ypg) on 88-of-132 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has racked up 769 yards on 139 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 375 yards on 101 attempts, scoring five times.

Kenneth Womack's 488 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 80 times and has collected 54 catches and one touchdown.

Anthony Sambucci has put together a 247-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

Blake Bosma has been the target of 21 passes and racked up 14 grabs for 243 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has racked up 1,337 yards (148.6 yards per game) while completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 329 yards with nine touchdowns.

Marion Lukes has run for 454 yards on 93 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also tacked on 23 catches, totaling 228 yards.

Myles Bailey has racked up 358 yards (on 86 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III has racked up 428 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Chris Parker has racked up 301 receiving yards (33.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Tyson Davis has racked up 251 reciving yards (27.9 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

