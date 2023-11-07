The Victory Cannon is up for grabs when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) meet. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan?

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Venue: Waldo Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Western Michigan 29, Central Michigan 26

Western Michigan 29, Central Michigan 26 Western Michigan has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Central Michigan has won two of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Chippewas are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Western Michigan (-3)



Western Michigan (-3) Western Michigan has played nine games, posting six wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Against the spread, Central Michigan is 3-6-0 this year.

The Chippewas have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58)



Under (58) This season, four of Western Michigan's nine games have gone over Tuesday's total of 58 points.

In the Central Michigan's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's over/under of 58.

Western Michigan averages 26.2 points per game against Central Michigan's 23.7, amounting to 8.1 points under the matchup's total of 58.

Splits Tables

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 51.2 51.3 Implied Total AVG 33.8 30 35.7 ATS Record 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Central Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.5 47.3 Implied Total AVG 29.4 27.5 31 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.