How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Seawolves allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.6% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves finished 220th.
- Last year, the Red Storm recorded 77.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 69.1 the Seawolves allowed.
- St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.
- Stony Brook compiled a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Seawolves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.
- The Seawolves scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- Stony Brook went 10-14 last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 82.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, St. John's (NY) performed better at home last year, making 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- Stony Brook put up more points at home (66.9 per game) than away (60.4) last season.
- At home, the Seawolves gave up 65 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.1.
- Beyond the arc, Stony Brook made fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (36%) too.
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/10/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
