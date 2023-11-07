Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Rangers on November 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin and others are available when the New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Red Wings vs. Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs. Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs. Red Wings Prediction
|Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Wings
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Alex DeBrincat has racked up 14 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and five assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Moritz Seider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Moritz Seider's one goal and 10 assists add up to 11 points this season.
Seider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 18 points in 11 games.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Oct. 30
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Canucks
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Oilers
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|7
Adam Fox is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 11 points (three goals, eight assists) to the team.
