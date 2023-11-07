Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second in the conference at 8-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (fourth at 7-4-1), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-155) Red Wings (+125) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

This season the Red Wings have won six of the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

This season Detroit has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 44.4% chance to win.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 12 games this season.

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 34 (18th) Goals 45 (4th) 23 (1st) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 14 (3rd) 6 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings have scored the fourth-most goals (45 goals, 3.8 per game) in the league.

The Red Wings have allowed 37 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th.

Their sixth-best goal differential is +8.

