Red Wings vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second in the conference at 8-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (fourth at 7-4-1), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-155)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- This season the Red Wings have won six of the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Detroit has won two of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Red Wings have a 44.4% chance to win.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 12 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|34 (18th)
|Goals
|45 (4th)
|23 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
|12 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (3rd)
|6 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (17th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have scored the fourth-most goals (45 goals, 3.8 per game) in the league.
- The Red Wings have allowed 37 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th.
- Their sixth-best goal differential is +8.
