Artemi Panarin and Dylan Larkin will be two of the top players to watch when the New York Rangers face the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin has scored five goals (0.4 per game) and collected 12 assists (one per game), taking 3.4 shots per game and shooting 12.2%. This places him among the leaders for Detroit with 17 total points (1.4 per game).

Alex DeBrincat's 14 points this season, including nine goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Moritz Seider has one goal and 10 assists, for a season point total of 11.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .000 save percentage (68th in the league), with zero total saves, while giving up zero goals (zero goals against average). He has put up a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, collecting 18 points in 11 games.

Through 10 games, Adam Fox has scored three goals and picked up eight assists.

Chris Kreider's 10 points this season are via eight goals and two assists.

Jonathan Quick (2-0-1) has a 1.4 goals against average and a .948% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Red Wings vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.75 6th 3rd 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 29th 27.1 Shots 30.9 17th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 2nd 31.58% Power Play % 28% 6th 10th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 12th

