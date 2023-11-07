How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Two of the leaders in the Eastern Conference will collide when the second-place New York Rangers (8-2-1) host the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at Madison Square Garden.
TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Red Wings go head to head.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 37 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|12
|5
|12
|17
|6
|9
|50.2%
|Alex DeBrincat
|12
|9
|5
|14
|10
|8
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|12
|1
|10
|11
|5
|4
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|12
|4
|6
|10
|6
|2
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|12
|3
|6
|9
|7
|2
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 18th in the league with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|11
|6
|12
|18
|7
|1
|0%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Chris Kreider
|11
|8
|2
|10
|5
|3
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|11
|2
|7
|9
|6
|4
|51.2%
|K'Andre Miller
|11
|1
|6
|7
|2
|7
|-
