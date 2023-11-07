Two of the leaders in the Eastern Conference will collide when the second-place New York Rangers (8-2-1) host the fourth-place Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TNT and Max is the spot to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Red Wings go head to head.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 37 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the NHL.

With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 12 5 12 17 6 9 50.2% Alex DeBrincat 12 9 5 14 10 8 0% Moritz Seider 12 1 10 11 5 4 - Lucas Raymond 12 4 6 10 6 2 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 12 3 6 9 7 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 18th in the league with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players