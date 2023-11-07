Going into a matchup with the New York Rangers (8-2-1), the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Christian Fischer RW Questionable Upper Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 45 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Detroit's total of 37 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +8, they are sixth-best in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

New York's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) make it the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its +11 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-165) Red Wings (+140) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.