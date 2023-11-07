Red Wings vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max in a battle of two of the conference's top-ranked teams.
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey contest.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Rangers 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 1-1-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 7-4-1 overall record.
- In the four games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.
- This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- The Red Wings have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 15 points from those contests.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 3-2-0 (six points).
- The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Red Wings went 4-2-1 in those contests (nine points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|18th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|3.75
|6th
|3rd
|2.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.08
|15th
|29th
|27.1
|Shots
|30.9
|17th
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|16th
|4th
|31.58%
|Power Play %
|28%
|5th
|10th
|83.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.61%
|12th
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
