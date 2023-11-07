The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max in a battle of two of the conference's top-ranked teams.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey contest.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Rangers 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)

Rangers (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 1-1-2 record in overtime matchups this season and a 7-4-1 overall record.

In the four games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 15 points from those contests.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 3-2-0 (six points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Red Wings went 4-2-1 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.75 6th 3rd 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 29th 27.1 Shots 30.9 17th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 16th 4th 31.58% Power Play % 28% 5th 10th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.