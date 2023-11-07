The Ohio Bobcats (6-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Ohio ranks 105th in points scored this season (21.8 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 15.7 points allowed per game. Buffalo's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, compiling 324 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 81st with 385.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Ohio vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Ohio vs. Buffalo Key Statistics

Ohio Buffalo 350.6 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324 (110th) 263 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (77th) 131.9 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 218.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.2 (108th) 13 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (75th) 13 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (16th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has recorded 1,656 yards (184 ypg) on 147-of-233 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura has racked up 486 yards on 117 carries while finding paydirt four times.

O'Shaan Allison has collected 347 yards on 113 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Wiglusz's team-leading 519 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 68 targets) with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has reeled in 32 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Ty Walton has been the target of 38 passes and compiled 26 catches for 241 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 1,683 yards on 55.3% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Ron Cook Jr. has run for 469 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 23 catches, totaling 195 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Mike Washington has rushed for 320 yards on 80 carries with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has totaled 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 322 (35.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has put up a 310-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Cole Harrity's 49 targets have resulted in 31 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

